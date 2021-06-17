Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

White House cheers Supreme Court ObamaCare decision with nod to Biden's 'big f--- deal' hot mic comment

2010 comment went viral at Affordable Care Act bill signing

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Supreme Court to issue rulings on 23 more cases, including free speech, health care Video

Supreme Court to issue rulings on 23 more cases, including free speech, health care

Constitutional Accountability Center's Elizabeth Wydra and Judicial Crisis Network's Carrie Severino analyze how the Supreme Court could rule in upcoming cases

The White House cheered the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold ObamaCare, with a nod at President Biden’s 2010 "big f***ing deal" reaction to then-President Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law. 

The Supreme Court on Thursday kept the ACA alive, ruling in a 7-2 decision that Texas and 17 other states – plus two individuals – lacked standing to challenge its constitutionality.

The states had argued that the law’s individual mandate was unconstitutional once it no longer carried a penalty because it had been justified as falling under the congressional power of taxation. They also claimed that the rest of the law could not survive without the mandate.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, reacting to the high court's decision, tweeted: "It's still a BFD."

Klain's tweet was a nod back to March 23, 2010 – when Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, and then-Vice President Biden turned to him and whispered, "this is a big f**king deal!"

But Biden’s whisper was loud enough to be picked up by hot mics – making it a now-infamous moment. 

