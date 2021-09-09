Expand / Collapse search
Second Amendment
White House to withdraw controversial ATF nominee David Chipman

Chipman is second major nominee withdrawn by Biden, after former OMB pick Neera Tanden stalled

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson , Chad Pergram | Fox News
The White House is withdrawing the nomination of David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco (ATF) and Firearms, Fox News has confirmed.

Chipman, who had a history of caustic comments about gun owners and worked for gun control groups for years after his career as an ATF agent, was staunchly opposed by Republicans. But he struggled to gain the support of several Democrats, who never explicitly opposed Chipman's nomination but also never publicly supported him either.

The Washington Post first reported the story. 

This marks the second major defeat for one of President Biden's nominees of his term. The White House withdrew its nomination of Neera Tanden to run the Office of Management and Budget earlier this year, after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced he opposed her over her controversial Twitter history. 

This is a developing story please check back for updates. 

