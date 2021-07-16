Expand / Collapse search
White House
Jen Psaki to throw out first pitch at Washington Nationals game

President Biden was invited by the team to throw out the first pitch opening the 2021 baseball season, but he declined

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is set to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming Washington Nationals baseball game. 

Psaki will throw out the first pitch before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres, the team announced Friday.

President Biden was invited by the team to throw out the first pitch opening the 2021 baseball season, but he declined the offer.

"We look forward to welcoming President Biden to Nationals Park in the future," a team spokesperson said at the time in hopes that the president would appear in the future.

The game will take place at Nationals Park in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C. at 1:05 p.m EST and will feature a pitching matchup between Nationals ace Max Scherzer and Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove.

