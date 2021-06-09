Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

White House press corps flight to UK delayed for hours by cicadas

The cicadas have descended on the city after spending 17 years underground

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A charter flight for the White House press corps, who will follow President Biden on his first overseas trip to the United Kingdom, has been delayed by cicadas, Fox News has confirmed. 

The Tuesday evening flight was delayed "several hours," at Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia, according to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. 

BROOD X CICADAS HIT WASHINGTON'S CAPITOL HILL 

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted that the cicadas, which have descended on the city and other parts of the U.S. after spending 17 years underground, had caused a "mechanical issue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden will leave for the U.K. on Wednesday for the first leg of his European visit, which will include the G7 summit in Cornwall. 

The president will also travel to Belgium and Switzerland during the week-long tour. 

More from Politics