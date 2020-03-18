White House postpones visit of Spanish king and queen over coronavirus fears

The White House announced Wednesday that a visit next month by the king and queen of Spain would be postponed in order to allow both countries to give their full attention to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In order for the United States and Spain to continue to devote their full resources and attention to the COVID-19 response, the April 21, 2020, White House State Visit by Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain has been postponed,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the United States and the White House in the near future,” the statement said. “The United States will continue to work with Spain and all of our European partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The move comes as the coronavirus has shut down much of daily life and dominated the attention of leaders worldwide. Restaurants, bars and schools have been closed while public gatherings of people have been either banned or severely discouraged.

It has also led to increased efforts to limit face-to-face contact in an effort to crack down on infections, which politicians are seeking to emulate themselves.

Trump was tested for the virus last week after he came into contact with people who tested positive for the virus. The test later came back negative.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 6,496 cases and 114 deaths in the United States.

