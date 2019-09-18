White House circulates possible gun background-check proposal on Capitol Hill

The White House is circulating a one-page document on Capitol Hill detailing a possible gun background-check proposal – though Attorney General Bill Barr said President Trump has not yet made a “firm decision” on what he ultimately will support.

Fox News has obtained the document, which the Justice Department had drafted. It came six weeks after a pair of U.S. mass shootings killed more than 30 people.

Background checks already have been required for all firearm transfers, but the one-pager called for implementing a new requirement for all advertised commercial sales, including at gun shows.

Barr and White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland met with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to talk about a path forward.

Barr told reporters on Capitol Hill they were having “robust discussions” about new gun measures with lawmakers.

“The president's made clear he's interested in any meaning meaningful and workable measures that can provide greater security to the American people, protect them against crime, and I've been up here gathering perspective, kicking around some ideas, so I'm in a better position to advise the president,” he said.

Barr said he spoke to Trump on Wednesday and the president “has not made any firm decision on any particular proposal at this stage.”

A White House spokesman said Tuesday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that Trump will make an announcement soon.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it, but we expect the president to be announcing something very soon,” Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said.

While Trump has said he would veto a bill supported by House Democrats that would expand background checks for gun purchases, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he was hopeful there were other gun-related proposals that Congress could approve and Trump could support.

“I still await guidance from the White House as to what (Trump) thinks he's comfortable signing,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters. “If and when that happens, then we'll have a real possibility of actually changing the law and hopefully making some progress.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said McConnell and Trump were blocking meaningful action on gun violence, adding, “This is the moment for the president to do something different and courageous.”

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Trump this past Sunday that any proposal on gun control must include the bill passed by House Democrats to expand background checks. Pelosi and Schumer spoke with Trump by phone and said they made it clear any proposal that did not include the House legislation “will not get the job done” because dangerous loopholes would remain open.

