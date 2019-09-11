White House honors victims of 9/11: ‘We will never forget’

President Trump and members of his administration honored the victims of 9/11 early Wednesday, on the 18th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history.

Ahead of ceremonies in Washington, D.C., the president tweeted a solemn image of himself and first lady Melania Trump overlooking the field in Shanksville, Pa. where Flight 93 crashed, killing all 40 passengers and crew members.

NEW ACCOUNT RECALLS MOMENTS BEFORE FLIGHT 93 CRASHED

“We will never forget,” the image read.

The first lady also shared a similar image on her Twitter, writing: “We will #NeverForget #September11.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted an image of the Freedom Tower in New York City, with the illuminating pillars of light filling the empty space where the Twin Towers once stood.

“Today, our nation pauses to remember and honor those who fell on 9/11. Their memory will always be in the heart of every American and we will never forget the heroism and courage shown on that fateful day,” Pence tweeted.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted: “Today, we pause to remember nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001. We honor the extraordinary courage of the first responders, military service members, and every day Americans who answered the call. They never wavered, and we will never forget.”

The messages from the White House came ahead of a series of events to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Trump and the first lady will participate in a moment of silence from the White House, and attend a ceremony at the Pentagon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vice president will attend a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. The memorial, which opened last year, is called "The Tower of Voices" and stands 93 feet tall. The tower holds 40 wind chimes to honor the 40 victims of Flight 93.