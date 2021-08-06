White House on potential lockdowns: 'We are not going back' or 'turning back the clock'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the country was not headed toward more lockdowns despite a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus.

When reporter Stephanie Ramos asked whether Americans should expect an economic slowdown with the delta variant surging, Psaki responded: "I think first the message is this is not March 2020 or even January 2021. We're not going to lock down our economy or our schools because our country is in a much stronger place than we took office."

She went on to tout President Biden's handling of the pandemic.

"We are not going back," Psaki added. "We are not turning back the clock."

Psaki's remarks are likely a relief for most Americans as the country has undergone some form of coronavirus restrictions for more than a year.

On Friday, the economy continued to show signs of rebound, with a jobs report that employers added 943,000 to their payrolls in July.

The administration has encountered scrutiny, however, over the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advising re-upping its mask guidance. The agency recommended that Americans, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors in certain areas of the country that are more at risk.