White House to keep working with Cuomo amid coronavirus pandemic as NY gov battles scandals

Biden broke his silence Sunday on the allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

The Biden administration will continue to work with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo because "we don't want any state to be impacted negatively" by the coronavirus pandemic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday ahead of a weekly governors' call.

"Like everyone who continues to read the stories, new developments seem to happen every day. We find them troubling, the president finds them troubling," Psaki said during a press briefing. "Of course, our objective though here continues to be to get the COVID pandemic under control, and we don’t want any state to be impacted negatively. We will continue to work with a range of governors, including Gov. Cuomo, who I would expect to join the call tomorrow. We’ll leave that up to him."

Cuomo is chair of the National Governors Association.

"The New York attorney general is pursuing, of course, an independent investigation against Gov. Cuomo and … the president believes that is appropriate," Psaki said.

BIDEN, NO STRANGER TO INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING ACCUSATIONS, GIVES CUOMO PASS

Cuomo faces multiple scandals, including allegations of improper touching. The governor has denied any wrongdoing and claimed any unwanted contact or kissing was not meant to be offensive but simply his "customary" greeting. 

In this Oct. 21, 2020, photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a news conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

President Biden broke his silence Sunday on the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo but fell short of calling on the embattled New York Democrat to resign.

When asked whether he agreed with other Democrats calling for Cuomo's immediate resignation, Biden said, "I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Yael Halon contributed to this report.

