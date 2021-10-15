Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has been 'elite' mouthpiece

Klain has worked with and for a who's who of prominent Democrats

By Samuel Chamberlain | New York Post
If there’s one person who knows about "high-class problems," it’s Ron Klain

The White House chief of staff, 59, has been a fixture among the political elite for nearly four decades — and made out quite well as a result. 

A financial disclosure report released by the White House in March showed Klain had assets valued between $4.4 million and $12.2 million. By comparison, when Klain became Biden’s chief of staff in 2009, disclosure reports showed him owning between $1.4 million and $3.5 million in assets. 

PSAKI DEFENDS WH CHIEF KLAIN'S ‘TONE DEAF INFLATION TWEET’

Most notably, Klain received a salary of nearly $2 million last year from Revolution LLC, an investment firm started by AOL co-founder Steve Case where Klain was executive vice president and general counsel. 

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attends an event with governors of western states and members of the Biden administration cabinet June 30, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Since arriving in Washington, Klain has worked with and for a who’s who of prominent Democrats including Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

This story was first published in the New York Post.

