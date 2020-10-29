Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Which states have the most electoral votes?

Electors are allocated for each congressional district and for each senator in a state

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Biden accuses Trump of using Supreme Court to destroy ObamaCareVideo

Biden accuses Trump of using Supreme Court to destroy ObamaCare

The Democratic nominee puts pressure on the president in Florida; Peter Doocy has the latest on 'Special Report'

The Electoral College is the formal process in which the president of the United States is elected.

There are 538 electors in total, with each state getting a certain amount of electors as it has representatives in Congress. Every state has two votes per senator and one vote for each of the state's congressional districts.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE IS A TIE IN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE?

A candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes -- a majority -- in order to be elected president. 

Here are a list of states with the most electoral votes:

1. California has the most electoral votes with 55.

2. Texas has 38 electoral votes.

3. New York and Florida each have 29 electoral votes.

4. Illinois and Pennsylvania each have 20 electoral votes. 

5. Ohio has 18 electoral votes. 

Meanwhile, these states have the least electoral votes in the country: 

1. Alaska, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming each have three electoral votes. 

2. Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island each have four votes. 

3. Nebraska, New Mexico, and West Virginia each have five votes. 

4. Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah each have six votes. 

5. Connecticut, Oklahoma and Oregon each have seven votes. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election