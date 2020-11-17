When do states certify election results? Here are the dates
Before certification day, election officials canvass results and verify the outcome
The clock is ticking on President Trump’s chances of overturning electoral results, as deadlines approach for each state to officially certify its election results.
Fox News has projected Joe Biden to win the race. The president’s team of lawyers has filed lawsuits alleging voter fraud and procedural violations in the vote count in a number of swing states since Election Day, but certification dates are approaching over the next few weeks, and results will be locked in. Georgia’s is as soon as Friday.
Before certification day, election officials canvass results and verify the outcome across their states. They look at provisional ballots and those that were disputed, and then state officials meet to sign a certification of results. Then on the Monday after the second Wednesday in December, this year Dec. 14, Electoral College delegates from the winning party in each state meet to vote.
Here are the deadlines for each state to certify its results, with swing states where the president’s team has disputed the outcome in bold:
Nov. 5: Delaware
Nov. 10: Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont
Nov. 11: Wyoming
Nov. 16: Virginia
Nov. 17: Florida
Nov. 18: Idaho, Missouri, South Carolina
Nov. 20: Georgia, North Dakota
Nov. 23: Kentucky, Maine, Utah
Nov. 24: Washington, D.C. (tentative), Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina
Nov. 25: Alabama, Alaska (target date)
Nov. 28: Arkansas
Nov. 30: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska (likely but no date specified)
Dec. 1: Kansas, Nevada (likely but not specified), Wisconsin
Dec. 2: New Hampshire
Dec. 3: Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon, Washington, West Virginia
Dec. 4: Illinois
Dec. 5: California
Dec. 6: Texas
Dec. 7: New York
Dec. 8: Maryland, New Jersey
Dec. 13: Michigan
Unclear: Pennsylvania (“upon receiving certified returns,” no deadline), Hawaii (“on receipt of certified tabulations,” no deadline), Massachusetts (depends on contests filed), Rhode Island (“after the result has been ascertained,” no deadline), Texas (after “returns are received”).