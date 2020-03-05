When and where are the 2020 general election debates?

The commission that organizes the presidential general election debates is gearing up for when President Trump and the Democratic nominee take the stage for a war of words that will help voters decide who will sit in the Oval Office for the next four years.

Following recent custom, all three presidential debates and the one vice presidential debate will take place on college campuses across the country.

Below is some information to help readers prepare for the debates to come:

When and where are the general election presidential debates?

Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

When and where is the general election vice presidential debate?

Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Who will be participating in the debates?

In the presidential debates, President Trump is expected to square off against one of the two remaining Democratic primary challengers. While the Democratic field started with a massive lineup of more than 20 candidates, it has winnowed down after Super Tuesday to be a match-up between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is still technically in the race, but has struggled to accumulate delegates.

Will Trump participate in the debate?