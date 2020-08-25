What to watch for Tuesday at the RNC: Law and order, Angel mom

Republicans at their convention Monday warned that if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidential election Democrats will allow the unrest and riots that have spread throughout the country -- most recently in Kenosha, Wis. -- to continue and that "no matter where you live, your family will not be safe in radical Democrats' America."

Expect the Tuesday convention broadcast to amplify that message, based on the speakers' lineup that includes two state attorneys general and Angel mom Mary Ann Mendoza, whose child was killed by an illegal immigrant drunk driver in 2014.

Here's what to watch for on the second night of the RNC.

MCCLOSKEYS, ST. LOUIS GUN-WIELDING COUPLE, WARN: 'YOUR FAMILY WILL NOT BE SAFE IN RADICAL DEMOCRATS' AMERICA'

Law and order

The selection of speakers betrays a lot of what a party is trying to get across in its messaging. When Democrats chose two state secretaries of state, Alex Padilla of California and Jocelyn Benson of Michigan, it was clear that they were aiming to assuage voters' fears about mail-in voting at their convention.

At the RNC Tuesday, Republicans will feature Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, potentially signaling that they will drill down on their "law and order" message Tuesday even more than they did Monday. Cameron, a protegee of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is also speaking at his first of what could be many conventions if the hype around his recent election to be the top cop in Kentucky is to be believed.

"Daniel Cameron, who just won the A.G. race in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, is a young and very talented political star," Trump tweeted in November. "You will be hearing much from Cameron in the years to come!"

GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS MAKE THE CASE FOR TRUMP AS 'PRO-AMERICA CANDIDATE'

Further advancing the law and order message, the Tuesday edition of the RNC will feature Mendoza, who in recent years has been an activist against illegal immigration after her son was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk in 2014. Mendoza's appearance is also likely to bolster Trump's push for building a border wall and cutting back on immigration.

"I don't ever want this to happen to another American family and this is why Angel families collectively across our country speak up," Mendoza said Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends First" in a preview of her comments. "There are thousands of us who have dealt with our children's lives being cut short and we have got to become more aware of the magnitude of crimes that illegal criminals cause in our country."

Tuesday speakers: First lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds; Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez; Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce; Myron Lizer; Mary Ann Mendoza; Megan Pauley; Cris Peterson; John Peterson; Nicholas Sandmann; Eric Trump; Tiffany Trump

TIM SCOTT SLAMS BIDEN ON RACE RECORD, SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT CULTURAL REVOLUTION

It is also possible there will be additional speakers to what has already been announced by the Trump campaign.

Theme

Like the Democratic National Convention, the RNC will have a theme for each night. The overall theme for the week is "Honoring the Great American Story."

On Tuesday, the nightly theme will be "Land of Opportunity."

Time

The broadcast of the convention on Monday ran from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and that is likely to be the case Tuesday as well.

Biden Response

Preempting the RNC on Monday, the Biden campaign launched a "Republicans for Biden" initiative, which was headlined by former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona. It also engaged in live counter-messaging on social media with the help of the DNC War Room, ostensibly fact-checking various speakers.

"Don Jr. claimed his dad deserves credit for 'the lowest ever unemployment rates' for Black and Hispanic Americans. That’s a lie," the DNC War Room tweeted Monday.

"Trump inherited low unemployment from Obama and Biden — and now Black and Hispanic unemployment is twice what it was when he took office," it continued.