White House aide tests positive for COVID-19 while abroad with Biden

Biden last tested negative Tuesday

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A White House aide reportedly remains quarantined in Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19 while traveling abroad last week with President Biden for the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The aide, who has not been identified, tested positive via a rapid test and awaits a follow-up PCR test, according to a White House official who spoke to Bloomberg.

US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware 

Biden was accompanied to Europe by 13 cabinet members and other staff, who were transported through Rome by an 85-car motorcade that drew scrutiny for the size of its carbon footprint.

"This individual did not have close contact with the president and is not exhibiting any symptoms," a White House official told CNN. "The person has remained in Scotland to complete the quarantine period with the support of the administration."

Other White House staff who had contact with the aide reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday after traveling back to the United States separately. Biden also tested negative Tuesday.

BIDEN COUGHS INTO HAND, PROCEEDS TO SHAKE HANDS WITH PUBLIC WHILE MASKLESS

The aide's diagnosis comes as White House press secretary Jen Psaki remains in quarantine herself after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, for which reason she was unable to accompany the president to Europe.

Psaki's diagnosis came less than two weeks after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 just days following an event with the president.

BIDENS CAUGHT VIOLATING DC MASK MANDATE AT POSH GEORGETOWN RESTAURANT

Three days before testing positive on Oct. 19, Mayorkas had attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside Biden, where they were photographed just feet apart without masks.

Oct. 16, 2021: President Biden and officials including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attend the Annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol. (DHS Photo/Benjamin Applebaum)

Later that day, Biden and first lady Jill Biden were caught violating Washington, D.C.'s indoor mask mandate by walking through a high-end Georgetown restaurant without masks.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

