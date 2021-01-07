West Virginia lawmaker under pressure to resign after recording himself storming the US Capitol

A Republican lawmaker from West Virginia is being pressured to resign after posting and then deleting a video from social media of himself storming the nation's Capitol building Wednesday with hundreds of other pro-Trump protesters.

A cell phone recording of a portion of the now-deleted video shows the GOP Delegate Derrick Evans dressed in a helmet in the midst of a screaming mob who forced their way into the Capitol.

"We’re in! Keep it moving, baby!" Evans can be heard saying on the tape.

Evans lingered in the Capitol Rotunda -- which is lined with paintings and artifacts and has historically been used as a ceremonious resting site for prominent deceased leaders of the U.S. -- and yelled to the others, "No vandalizing."

The incident, which delayed a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes of the presidential election, forced lawmakers to flee the Senate floor and take cover, caused a barrage of destruction to the building, and left four people dead and dozens of others -- including law enforcement officials -- injured.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now also calling for President Trump to be removed from office, either by impeachment or by the 25th Amendment, for inciting riots with his rhetoric and constant unwillingness to accept the results of the election.

The speaker of the state House of Delegates, Republican Roger Hanshaw, said Evans "should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

A House spokesman, Jared Hunt, told the Associated Press that Hanshaw is still "gathering as much information possible about what has happened, and will evaluate all the potential consequences once the totality of the situation is understood." Hanshaw had said in his statement he hadn't spoken to Evans yet.

Evans, who represents a portion of Wayne County, said in a statement on Facebook after the incident that he was heading back to West Virginia and "was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history."

