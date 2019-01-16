Washington Post warns bogus paper being distributed claiming Trump left office

This gives new meaning to the term “fake news.”

The Washington Post warned Wednesday that fake copies of the paper are being distributed around Washington, D.C. Politico’s Ian Kullgren obtained one of the fake papers, complete with fictional news about President Trump leaving the White House for good.

The false A1 headline, “Unpresidented,” features a somber image of Trump and says, “Trump hastily departs White House, ending crisis.” Other fake headlines include, “Celebrations break out worldwide as Trump era ends,” and “Pres. Pence begins ‘clipped duck’ term.”

The bogus paper is strikingly similar to the authentic version in terms of appearance, and the Post also cautioned that digital versions of the literal fake news are circulating. The fake site contains a slew of stories about Trump's fictional departure from office and the reaction to it.

“We are aware of a website attempting to mimic The Post’s. They are not Post products, and we are looking into this,” the paper’s public relations department tweeted.

The Post declined further comment when reached by Fox News.

“She was literally claiming it was a special edition of the Post,” Kullgren wrote, referring to a woman who handed him the fake paper outside Union Station.

MoveOn posted an image on its Instagram account, noting that “Activists are handing out satire newspapers in front of the White House, predicting a near-future in which Trump leaves the presidency.” However, the far-left group has denied responsibility.

“While we love the headline, we didn't produce today's satirical Washington Post,” MoveOn tweeted.

A person called L.A. Kauffman also tweeted images from an unverified account.

Trump often mocks the actual Post and recently coined a new nickname for the paper’s owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, while praising the "far more accurate" National Enquirer reporting that revealed Bezos' alleged affair.

"So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post," Trump tweeted. "Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!"

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.