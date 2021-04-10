Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Washington Post calls for term limits for Supreme Court justices

'Term limits should be high on Mr. Biden's commission's agenda,' the Post encouraged

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
close
Biden creates commission to study Supreme Court reforms Video

Biden creates commission to study Supreme Court reforms

The Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino provides insight on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

The Washington Post editorial board over the weekend called to establish term limits for Supreme Court justices, limiting them to 18 years on the bench, in an effort to ensure both Republicans and Democrats have "foreseeable, regular opportunities to nominate justices."

The Post’s view came on the heels of Joe Biden’s Executive Order Friday to form a commission to "study" reforming the Supreme Court, including analysis of the "membership and size" and "length of service and turnover of justices" of the court, according to the White House.

Biden said the court system was "out of whack" in a "60 minutes" interview during his campaign for president, and promised to establish a commission to investigate solutions. The 36-member bipartisan commission will hold public meetings and is directed to complete its report within 180 days.

"Term limits should be high on Mr. Biden’s commission’s agenda," the editorial board wrote, arguing the broad scope of the White House’s commission would allow the members to fully explore "replacing life tenure…with an 18-year term."

The Post’s recommendation aligns with past calls from Democrats for term limits being placed on Supreme Court justices, including legislation introduced to Congress last year in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death that would have limited their time on the bench to 18 years.

LIBERALS RAMP UP CALLS FOR SUPREME COURT JUSTICE BREYER TO RETIRE AFTER HE PANNED COURT PACKING IN SPEECH

Other Democrats have proposed expanding the number of Supreme Court justices as a response to what the Post called "recent Republican success in appointing a six-member, life-tenured Supreme Court majority."

Not all Democrats are on board with the Post’s opinion, though. Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid told CNN’s Jim Acosta Saturday that it would be "inappropriate" to impose term limits, and that "we better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court."   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have blasted Biden’s commission, saying it is a drastic step toward court-packing, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying it was a "direct assault on our nation’s independent judiciary."

In 1937, President Franklin Roosevelt attempted to add an additional six justices to the bench. The move saw overwhelmingly bipartisan opposition for what Biden, as a senator, later called a "bonehead" idea.

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News. 

More from Politics