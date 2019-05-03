Washington Post blasts Barr, accusing the AG of 'torching his reputation'

The Washington Post's editorial board has taken aim at Attorney General William Barr is a scathing editorial.

The piece, published Friday, insists the attorney general intentionally misled the public about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings and said he "should be held accountable" for his actions.

“Mr. Barr failed to acknowledge the alarming nature of Mr. Mueller’s analysis on whether President Trump obstructed justice, and he did not explain why the special counsel declined to say whether Mr. Trump was guilty of the charge,” the editorial states.

The outlet continued with its withering attack by slamming Barr, charging he “lit his reputation on fire” and “added more fuel” during Wednesday’s hearings in front of the House Judiciary Committee where he insisted that his memo hit the main conclusions of the investigation even if it lacked context to explain Mueller’s no obstruction finding.

It “was not the lack of evidence but the fact that the president cannot be charged under Justice Department rules,” the column wrote, furthering their charge against Barr that he should be held accountable for putting a “spin” that “deeply affected the reception of Mr. Mueller’s full report when the public finally got it.”

The piece also called for Mueller to testify in front of Congress and dared him to “address not only his substantive findings on the president’s misbehavior but also the attorney general’s manipulation of his work.”

It wasn't the only attack on AG Barr from the media in recent days, with the New Yorker also taking aim at him on its cover.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the magazine showed an image of the White House with a giant toad on top of it and bearing Barr's face. "A toady in the White House," the tweet read.

The cartoon appeared to suggest Barr acted as a sycophant for Trump and his administration as Democrats pressed for more details surrounding Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

That sort of criticism has been common since Barr summarized the Mueller report by saying, in part, that it contained insufficient evidence to accuse Trump of either obstruction of justice or conspiracy with Russia.

On the eve of Barr's testimony, news surfaced that Mueller was dissatisfied with Barr's summary but did not intend to call his conclusions inaccurate.

Barr, on Wednesday, received plenty of criticism from politicians who similarly indicated he abused his power as attorney general.