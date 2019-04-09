Washington Free Beacon editor in chief calls Trump-Barr the new Trump-Russia conspiracy

The Washington Free Beacon editor in chief defended Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the Mueller report and accused Democrats of creating another conspiracy.

“I mean we've gone from a Trump-Russia conspiracy, which seems to have been disproven by Mueller's investigation, to Trump-Barr conspiracy, which has been quickly adopted by the Democrats as the new political play,” Matthew Continetti said Tuesday on “Special Report.”

Continetti described Barr as the antithesis of former FBI director James Comey.

Barr, the editor told Baier as a member of the panel, has "done everything by the book." This, in contrast to Comey, who he said "went ahead and inserted himself into the public sphere with his announcements about the investigations."

“He has done exactly what one would expect from someone who follows the book.”

Barr testified before a congressional panel on Capitol Hill on Tuesday in his first appearance since releasing a four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Despite the Democratic criticism, he said his office is hard at work preparing to release the report (with redactions) “within a week.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., accused Barr of seeming to "cherry pick" from the report to "draw the most favorable conclusion possible for the president" during her opening statement.

Other Democrats made similar comments as Barr appeared before the House Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee for a hearing originally meant to address Barr’s fiscal 2020 spending request for the Justice Department.

Barr maintained that he is working "diligently to make as much information as possible available to Congress."

