Warren's lemonade money went to a pro-life charity

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) purchased drinks from two girls running a lemonade stand in August, she may not have been aware that her $10 purchase would be donated to a pro-life charity.

"Our daughters thought [Warren] was nice," Dan Michels, a Trump supporter and a father to one of the girls, told the Washington Free Beacon. "She came by and told us we should vote for her. And our daughters told us she was a nice person, but we don't align with her politically and … because she's pro-choice, we said we should donate her money to a pro-life [cause]."

On August 8, Warren stopped by a lemonade stand staffed by two 11-year-old children, Sienna Michels and Audrey Billings, during a campaign bus tour across Iowa.

"Stopped for a quick drink at a lemonade stand in Harlan, Iowa. When life gives you lemons, make big structural change!" Warren said on Twitter.

The two kids were excited about meeting a presidential candidate in person. The Michels girl urged her parents to vote for the Massachusetts senator in 2020 after the photo op. The parents instead explained Warren's stance on abortion. The girls and their parents decided to donate to the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, a non-profit that supports pro-life legislation.

"My daughter told us she wanted us to vote for her," Michels said. "We talked about the abortion part of things and said maybe we should donate money to stop abortion, and my daughter was all for that."

