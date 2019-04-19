Warren urges House to begin impeachment proceedings on heels of Mueller report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Friday urged Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, suggesting that the newly released Mueller report had laid out the groundwork for Congress to act.

In a series of tweets, the presidential hopeful cited the report as evidence of obstruction of justice and collusion, adding that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had “put the next step in the hands of Congress.”

That next step? She says it's impeachment.

“The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help,” she said in one tweet. “Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack.”

Warren went on to cite the report, which was released in full, with redactions, on Thursday. In it, Mueller says that “Congress has the authority to prohibit a president’s corrupt use of his authority.”

“The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment,” she declared.

Mueller’s report was released into Washington’s partisan scrum Thursday morning. It showed investigators did not find evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia – a conclusion reiterated by Attorney General Bill Barr last month and again in the run-up to the document release.

But the report did lay out an array of actions taken by the president that were examined as part of the investigation’s obstruction inquiry.

Democrats continue to insist that Barr’s summary last month misled the American people, and that the fuller report, even with its multitude of redactions, told a very different story.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., slammed Barr for what he said was an attempt “to put a positive spin for the president on the special counsel's findings.”

“If the special counsel, as he made clear, had found evidence exonerating the president, he would have said so. He did not. He left that issue to the Congress of the United States, and we will need to consider it,” Schiff said at a press conference Thursday.

Warren went a step further on Friday with her insistence that congressmen “do their constitutional duty.”

“That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”

She feared that ignoring a president’s “repeated efforts to obstruct” justice would inflict “lasting damage” on American politics.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.