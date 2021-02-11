Warren says Republicans who stand with Trump ‘must be stopped’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, said Wednesday that she believed the Democrat impeachment managers made a compelling case against former President Trump and any Republican who stands with him "must be stopped."

Warren was asked about the dramatic videos that were played that showed the riot at the U.S. Capitol and said she tried to make eye contact with Republicans in the chamber, but they just "wanted to look off."

A reporter asked her to elaborate, and she responded, "The Republicans who stand with Donald Trump are is enablers, and they must be stopped."

Prosecutors unveiled a new security video showing the mob smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police took to their radios to request help.

While six Republicans joined with Democrats to vote to proceed with the trial, the 56-44 vote was far from the two-thirds threshold of 67 votes that would be needed for conviction.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, "The president’s rhetoric is at times overheated, but this is not a referendum on whether you agree with everything the president says or tweets."

The Associated Press contributed to this report