Warren outpaces Sanders in new 2020 polls, Biden retains front-runner position

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is leading Democratic presidential nomination rival Sen. Bernie Sanders for second place in two new primary election polls, in the latest sign that the Vermont senator's standing may be slipping.

But in good news for Joe Biden after a recent survey indicated a slide for the front-runner, the former vice president maintains large leads over the Democratic Party's progressive standard-bearers in both new national polls, which were released Wednesday morning.

The Biden campaign had called the initial survey -- which was released Monday by Monmouth University and indicated the former vice president tied with Sanders and Warren -- an "outlier."

Hours after the release of the two new polls, Monmouth agreed. Pollster Patrick Murray said that “it is clear that the Monmouth University Poll published Monday is an outlier. This is a product of the uncertainty that is inherent in the polling process.”

The latest surveys, by Suffolk University for USA Today and Quinnipiac University, showed Biden at 32 percent among likely Democratic primary and caucus voters nationwide.

In the USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Biden's standing represented a 2-point rise from a prior poll in June.

Warren grabbed second place in that poll, at 14 percent, up 4 points from June. Sanders dropped 3 points and stood at 12 percent in the new survey.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg each registered at 6 percent in the survey, with tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3 percent, and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas each at 2 percent.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio were each at 1 percent. Everyone else sampled in the poll registered less than 1 percent.

The candidates who did not receive the support of a single one of the 424 likely Democratic voters questioned in the survey included Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Quinnipiac Poll placed Warren at 19 percent and Sanders at 15 percent. Harris registered at 7 percent, with Buttigieg at 5 percent and Yang at 3 percent. No one else reached 2 percent in the Quinnipiac survey.

The release of the two polls came hours before the deadline for White House hopefuls trying to reach the stage at next month’s third round of Democratic presidential primary debates. The criteria, set by the Democratic National Committee, are campaign contributions from 130,000 individual donors and reaching 2 percent in at least four qualifying polls.

Ten candidates have already qualified to make the stage for the third and fourth round of debates. They are Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Harris, Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren and Yang.

Billionaire environmental and progressive activist Tom Steyer has reached the fundraising threshold – but is one poll short of qualifying. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has also hit the donor threshold and is two polls shy of making the cut.

Neither reached 2 percent in either new poll.

The Suffolk University poll for USA Today was conducted Aug. 20-25. The sampling error for questions regarding the Democratic primary race is plus or minus 4.76 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted Aug. 21-26, with 1,422 registered voters nationwide, including 648 Democrats and independents who said they lean toward the Democratic Party. The sampling error for questions regarding the Democratic primary race is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.