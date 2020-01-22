Warren promises at least half of her Cabinet will be 'women and nonbinary people' if elected president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., vowed in a new campaign policy paper that if she is elected president in November, she will fill out at least half of her Cabinet with "women and nonbinary people."

Warren, who is currently sitting in third in most national polls behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, wrote Tuesday in a lengthy post on Medium that she will build “a Cabinet and senior leadership team that reflects the full diversity of America, including having at least 50 [percent] of Cabinet positions filled by women and nonbinary people.”

Warren’s pledge is part of a series of reforms she laid out in order to “rebuild the government swiftly, and make fundamental changes” after President Trump leaves office.

WHY THE NEW YORK TIMES ENDORSED BOTH WARREN AND KLOBUCHAR

“Donald Trump will leave behind a government that has been infected by corruption and incompetence, and his vindictive actions as president suggest that he is likely to do everything he can to undermine the next president,” Warren wrote.

She added: “We cannot assume that everything will be fine once Donald Trump leaves office.”

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The post by Warren, who has been criticized for playing identity politics, echoes a statement she made during December’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles where she said that if she was elected president, she would "go to the Rose Garden once a year to read the names of transgender women, of people of color, who have been killed in the past year."

Warren, who is one of the four Democratic candidates in the U.S. Senate required to attend Trump’s impeachment trial, has also been dealing with a public spat with her fellow progressive, Sanders, after she disclosed the contents of a 2018 private conversation with Sanders in which he allegedly said a woman could not defeat Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren refused to shake Sanders' hand after last week's presidential debate, and microphones captured a fiery confrontation during which Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar.

Warren refused to address the explosive feud as she campaigned in recent days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.