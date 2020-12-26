Senate candidate Warnock sidesteps questions on ex-wife's police video

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is deflecting questions about police bodycam footage of a dispute with his former wife, Ouleye Ndoye.

In the March footage obtained by Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Ndoye can be heard telling a police officer that her husband is "a great actor" and "phenomenal at putting on a really good show" after Warnock denied her allegations that he deliberately ran over her foot.

"I'm going to stay focused on my family, which includes their mother, and I'm going to stay focused on the people of Georgia, who, during a pandemic, are still waiting on relief all these months later while politicians including Kelly Loeffler are busy playing games," Warnock said in a Wednesday statement to CBS46.

Warnock did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

The incident was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as Warnock was gearing up to compete against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in what has become a high-stakes runoff that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

In the footage, an officer can be seen pulling up to Warnock’s house in Atlanta. Warnock tells the officer his estranged wife called the police on him and alleged that he had run over her foot with his car, which Warnock denied.

Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, explains to the officer in the video that he and Ndoye are in the process of getting a divorce, and domestic disputes between them have been escalating. He goes on to say that they had an argument that morning over divorce papers while their two children were present.

Ndoye later tells the officer she wants to file a report.

"This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation," she tells the officer. "I’ve been very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation."

Medical officials did not find visible signs of injury on his wife’s foot, and Warnock was never charged with a crime. The couple finalized their divorce in May, according to the Journal-Constitution.

