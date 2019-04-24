Trump is right to push back against Dems' investigations, Wall Street Journal columnist says

Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley defended President Trump on Wednesday for pushing back against investigations by Democrats into the much debated and discussed Russia investigation.

"I think the president has it right here, Bret. This isn't about more transparency or the search for the truth. This is about keeping this political narrative alive for the 2020 campaign," Riley said on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier."

TRUMP: ‘NO REASON’ TO HONOR DEMS’ ‘VERY PARTISAN’ SUBPOENAS, AS MCGAHN TESTIMONY FIGHT LOOMS

"More redactions or testimony from [former White House counsel] Don McGahn won't change anyone's mind," Riley continued. "If you believe that the Trump administration was conspiring with Russia to steal the election, an unredacted Mueller report won't change your mind. If you believe Trump wanting to fire Mueller is evidence of an obstruction of justice, Don McGahn's testimony is not going to change your mind. This is political theater."

Trump on Wednesday vowed to fight House Democrats issuing subpoenas for administration officials and called their bid to bring in McGahn for testimony “ridiculous.”

“We’re fighting all of the subpoenas,” Trump said. “Look, these aren’t like, impartial people. They are Democrats trying to win in 2020. …They’re not going to win against me.”

Riley believes the focus should now shift away from Trump and move to Russia and the FBI.

"That our system is vulnerable to these attacks, particularly through social media, and that they should do something about it before the next election. That should be the priority here," Riley said.

TRUMP VOWS HE’D TAKE IMPEACHMENT FIGHT TO SUPREME COURT

"We've had two years of investigation by a special counsel. This isn't some Republican-controlled Congress whitewashing things. This is a special counsel who came to these conclusions. If anything, I think what we need going forward is not more investigation of what has been investigated for the past two years. What we should really be looking at, I think, is the FBI's decision to start surveilling people and the Trump campaign and so forth."

Riley added, "And the Democrats have a vested interest in going down this route because a Republican will always be in the Oval Office."