First presidential debate predicted to get 74% of voters watching, poll finds

Nearly three in four voters plan to watch Tuesday's first 2020 presidential debate at 9 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio, a new Monmouth University poll found.

The poll, which surveyed 809 registered U.S. voters between Sept. 24 and 27, found that 74% of respondents plan to watch what is expected to be a heated conversation between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace moderating the event.

Of those respondents, 78% of Democrats said they plan to tune in, compared to 76% of Republicans and 70% of Independents.

Those who plan to watch, however, doubt the debate will change their minds about a particular candidate.

Only 3% of respondents said they are very likely to hear something that will change their votes, versus 10% who said it is somewhat likely and 87% who said it is unlikely.

"These results underscore the fact that the audience for these debates are voters who already have a rooting interest in one side or the other. The spin and media framing after the fact is more important for potentially moving the small group of persuadable voters who remain," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement Monday.

The 2020 presidential debates are expected to be some of the most-watched TV programming this year, according to Forbes. The next debates will air on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, respectively.

Vice President Mike Pence and vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will also debate on Oct. 7.