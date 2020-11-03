Voters weigh in on level of confidence in election security as the polls close

Sixty-nine percent of all voters are confident their votes will be counted accurately, according to polling conducted for Fox News during the 2020 presidential cycle.

A survey conducted by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago found that, nationally, voters remain confident in the democratic system as they cast their vote for the next U.S. president.

NORC is an independent, nonpartisan research organization.

Voting during the pandemic brought new challenges and changed how people generally cast their votes. Polls saw overwhelming numbers of early votes cast through mail-in voting for the first time, largely due to coronavirus.

And in states like Colorado, Utah, and Washington, where mail-in voting has been a staple for years, people’s trust grew: 75% of all survey-takers expressed confidence in the system.

In Southern states that tend to lean red, where Trump is expecting to pick up electoral voters in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, there was lower voter confidence, ranging from 59 percent to 64 percent.

The reasons why Americans cast their votes were vastly different between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump.

The majority of Trump voters, 79 percent, described their vote as “for Trump” rather than 21 percent who said their vote was mainly “against Biden.”

Biden voters were nearly split, with 49 percent saying they cast their vote because they were “for Biden,” opposed to 51 percent who said they more closely aligned with being “against Trump.”

Either way, most voters had their minds made up before the months of campaigning ended; 79 percent of voters said they “knew all along” who they supported. Nineteen percent said they’ve made up their minds over the campaign.

Only 5% said they made up their minds who to vote for in the past few days.

Both sides of the aisle made accusations of corruption, with 72 percent of voters believing there will be corruption in the government whoever is elected president.