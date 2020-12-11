Hemingway slams Northam for telling Virginians how to worship: 'Flat-out wrong'

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, D., "overstepped his role" when he told citizens how to worship amid the latest coronavirus restrictions, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told "America's Newsroom" on Friday.

"This year we need to think about what is truly the most important thing. Is it the worship or the building? For me, God is wherever you are. You don't have to sit in the church pew for God to hear your prayers," Northam said during a press conference in Richmond.

"Northam is just flat-out wrong when he pretends to be a theologian who can instruct people on how they should be worshipping," Hemingway said.

The Federalist senior editor, who lives in Virginia and is Lutheran, said Northam is articulating an actual theological stance that is "false" and "rejected by many sacramental Christians."

"It actually is essential to be gathered to receive the means of grace, the Lord's supper," Hemingway said.

Brian Burch, the president of CatholicVote, condemned Northam's remarks as both "shameful ignorance" and "gross anti-religious bigotry."

"The worship of God has always had a public dimension," Burch said.

Hemingway concluded there all sorts of reasons Northam is wrong, theologically, constitutionally and in terms of mental health.

"The First Amendment has not just our religious liberty but also the right of people to assemble," she said. "These are natural rights that no government can take away, not even someone like Gov. Northam."