Virginia looking for first cannabis attorney

With recreational marijuana use recently legalized, Virginia's attorney general is seeking applicants interested in serving as the state's first cannabis attorney.

The person hired for the position will serve as general counsel to the newly created Virginia Cannabis Control Authority and assist other state agencies with regulations and laws regarding cannabis, Attorney General Mark Herring's office said in a news release.

Earlier this year, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly voted to legalize the adult recreational use of marijuana. The new law took effect July 1, allowing adults 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow up to four plants per household.

POLICE OFFICER SAVES MAN CHOKING ON BAG OF MARIJUANA DURING ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP

State officials are beginning the process of setting up the control authority, which will develop regulations for a legal marijuana marketplace expected to open on Jan. 1, 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herring's office noted in the news release that legalization is expected to affect a wide range of state agencies and have implications for numerous areas of law including criminal justice, healthcare and pharmacy, agriculture and land use, and taxation.

Interested candidates can apply online.