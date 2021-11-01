Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia governor race: See the Election Day map

The race is considered a bellwether for 2022 midterms

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Youngkin on VA governor race: 'We expect to do really well tomorrow' Video

Youngkin on VA governor race: 'We expect to do really well tomorrow'

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin offers an update ahead of the Old Dominion's critical race for governor.

Voters in Virginia on Tuesday will decide the closely-watched gubernatorial contest between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, who remained deadlocked leading up to Election Day.

The contest between McAuliffe and Youngkin is considered a bellwether race heading into the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans hope to regain the majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

For up-to-the-minute results, check out this map after polls close at 7 p.m. ET. App users: click here.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S RACE BETWEEN YOUNGKIN AND MCAULIFFE: WHAT TO KNOW

According to the latest Washington Post-Schar School poll, Virgina voters care the most about education, which has taken center stage amid the national attention Loudoun County school district has received over critical race theory and the alleged sexual assault against a girl in a school bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves during 65th annual Leesburg Halloween Parade in downtown Leesburg, Virginia, U.S., October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves during 65th annual Leesburg Halloween Parade in downtown Leesburg, Virginia, U.S., October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

ELECTION DAY: VIRGINIA, NEW JERSEY POLLS OPEN IN GOVERNOR'S RACE SEEN AS REFERENDUM ON BIDEN: LIVE

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in Old Town Alexandria’s Farmers Market in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021.

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in Old Town Alexandria’s Farmers Market in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. (REUTERS/Joshua Robert)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Youngkin has promised to ban the teaching of critical race theory in the state's public schools on his first day as governor if elected.

Virginia joins New Jersey as one of only two states that hold gubernatorial elections during an off-election year.

More from Politics