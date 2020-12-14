Violent protesters demand Antifa rioters to be released from jail

A group of violent protesters on Monday gathered outside a Washington jail to demand that Antifa rioters, who were arrested at a weekend rally in the capital, to be released from jail.

A video shared online showed police spraying what appears to be pepper spray at protesters gathered outside the entrance to a jail.

"All Out DC," a group that describes itself as a "collective of DC antifascist activists" announced on Twitter a show of support for the jailed protesters scheduled for Tuesday at noon.

The scuffle comes after chaos erupted in Washington on Saturday night, hours after two pro-Trump rallies ended. Groups of Proud Boys and Antifa activists clashed under cover of darkness, with police repeatedly forcing them apart amid reports of brawls and stabbings.

At least four stabbings occurred near a bar that served as a gathering spot for the Proud Boys. The victims were hospitalized, possibly with life-threatening injuries, a D.C. Fire Department spokesman told the Washington Post.

It wasn't immediately clear which groups the attackers and victims were affiliated with. 23 others were arrested.