Vindman’s identical twin may be called to testify

The identical twin brother of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who shared before House committees this week his concerns about President Trump’s July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, may also be called to testify.

Col. Vindman allegedly told impeachment investigators that his sibling, Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, an NSC lawyer handling ethics issues, had witnessed the decision to move the call’s transcript to a top secret server. House committees have contacted his lawyer, although no decision has been made, according to a person briefed on the outreach.

Col. Yevgeny Vindman didn’t listen in on the call, during which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and other matters, according to a person familiar with his brother’s testimony. However, Col. Yevgeny Vindman was allegedly present when his brother, at the direction of superiors, reported the call to the NSC’s general counsel, John Eisenberg, according to a person familiar with Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony.

He allegedly reported his concerns to Eisenberg in person at the NSC shortly after the Trump-Zelensky phone call took place. During that meeting, Col. Alexander Vindman read the notes he took while listening in on the leaders’ call in his capacity as director of Ukraine policy and expressed his concern.

