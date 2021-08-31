Pro-Antifa teacher brags about turning students into 'revolutionaries,' undercover video shows

An apparently pro-Antifa teacher in California bragged about turning his students into far-left "revolutionaries," according to a new video released by James O'Keefe's Project Veritas.

The 12-minute video purports to show Inderkum High School teacher Gabriel Gipe talking about his involvement with the Antifa Sacramento chapter and how he gives students extra credit for attending protests.

VIRGINIA DOE 9/11 SENSITIVITY TRAINING TELLS TEACHERS TO REJECT AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM

"I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries…scare the f--k out of them," the man said in the video.

"I post a calendar every week," he said. "I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things. … When they go, they take pictures, they write up a reflection – that’s their extra credit."

Photos taken by undercover Project Veritas journalists purported to show an "Antifascist Action" flag and a Mao Zedong poster prominently displayed in Gipe’s classroom. The man in the video said he once shamed a student for taking issue with the Antifa flag.

"I have an Antifa flag on my wall and a student complained about that and he said it made him feel uncomfortable," he said. "And I addressed it to everyone because I didn’t know who it was. ‘Well, this is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that [the Antifa flag] is antithetical to.’"

The teacher also said he tracks his students’ political leanings throughout the course of the year and that "every year, they get further and further left."

"I’ve met so many people in my life who, when they met me, thought I was off the wall, and now they’re all Marxists," he said in the video.

"I’m probably as far left as you can go," he said. "Like, why aren’t people just taking up arms? Like why can’t we, you know, take up arms against the state? We have historical examples of that happening, and them getting crushed and being martyrs for a cause and it's like, OK, well, it’s slow going because it takes massive amounts of organization."

The teacher said in the video that there are at least three other teachers at his school who are "definitely on the same page" he is.

"I think that for [left-wing] movements in the United States, we need to be able to attack both [cultural and economic] fronts, right?" he said.

"We need to create parallel structures of power because we cannot rely on the state. So we need to distribute food, necessities, we need to create those mutual aid programs that we can look back at groups like the [Black] Panthers and learn from their successes as well as their mistakes, as well as consistently focusing on education and a change of cultural propaganda. We have to hit both fronts. We have to convince people that this is what we actually need."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Project Veritas, a conservative investigative journalism outlet, tried to catch up with Gipe for further comment while he was walking his dog, but he said he felt uncomfortable and refused to respond.

Requests for comment sent by Fox News to Gipe, Inderkum High School, and Natomas Unified School District went unreturned.