Victor Davis Hanson rips cancel culture: 'It won't stop until we fight back'

Conservatives have to keep speaking out against cancel culture, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson said on Wednesday.

"I think we all know we’re in it, but, people are afraid to say we’re in it. You, me, everybody we know is one word, one look, one wink away from being destroyed," Hanson told "America's Newsroom."

Hanson is facing issues at Stanford University over his past statements about the 2020 presidential election. He said that people are arguing his criticisms "are equivalent to killing people in the Capitol."

"But if you don't fight back against that, then they're going to be in power," Hanson said.

FIRED 'MANDALORIAN' STAR GINA CARANO'S FANS PETITION FOR DISNEY TO BRING HER BACK TO THE 'STAR WARS' FRANCHISE

Hanson's comments came after the actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano was fired from her role on the hit "Star Wars" show "The Mandalorian" over comments she made on social media. The move marked the latest in a slew of calls for Disney, whose streaming service Disney+ plays home "The Mandalorian," to fire Carano after she drew criticism for multiple posts on social media, including one in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany.

A new Change.org petition started by fans calling for Lucasfilm and Disney to give Carano her part on the show back and to keep politics out of their artistic decisions going forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanson said the cancel culture "won’t stop" unless those who are subject to the cancel culture "fight back."

"Every time a person apologizes or gives a reeducation type of confessional, then they get empowered and they say, 'see, we did this.' And it's not really ideological entirely either, Dana. I think a lot of it's personal. A lot of people come out of the woodwork in these times of Salem witch trials or reign of terror, French Revolution," Hanson said.

"They want that person's job. Their ego gets enhanced. And under the cover of being woke, they do a lot of very dangerous things. But it won't stop until we fight back and are explicit that we're not afraid of it. We're not going to apologize for who we are, what we believe."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.