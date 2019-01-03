Vets celebrate welcome to Congress: '5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American'

On the first day of the new Congress, one returning Republican welcomed two new GOP lawmakers to Capitol Hill with a special tweet.

Florida Rep. Brian Mast, 36, tweeted the photo Thursday after he posed with Indiana Rep. Jim Baird, 73, and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, 34, to Congress with the caption: “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Fox 59 reported, Baird lost his left arm in the Vietnam War, Crenshaw lost an eye as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, and Mast lost both his legs and a finger in an explosion -- also in Afghanistan.

Crenshaw made headlines late last year before he was sworn in. The incoming lawmaker got into a back-and-forth with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson after the comedian mocked his appearance.

The freshmen class that was sworn in included 22 new members who worked for the CIA or who served in the military, The Hill reported.