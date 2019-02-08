Verdict of Trump’s ‘second periodic physical exam’: president in ‘very good health’

President Trump underwent his “second periodic physical exam” on Friday and was judged to be “in very good health” by his physician.

"This afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the president participated in a second periodic physical examination,” Sean P. Conley, DO, the physician to the president, said in a statement.

“Over the course of approximately four hours, I performed and supervised the evaluation with a panel of 11 different board-certified specialists. He did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia,” Conley said.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond," Conley said.

It wasn't immediately clear when a full report on Trump's exam would be released.

Trump's 2018 examination occurred with much greater fanfare and public attention. His physician at the time, Dr. Ronny Jackson, was peppered with multiple questions by media members about the president's physical and mental well-being.

“All clinical data indicates the president is healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency,” Jackson, a rear admiral in the Navy, said at the time.

Jackson recommended that Trump do more dieting and exercise. He said Trump's blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which was higher than recommended.

Jackson was later nominated by the president to run the VA but he was forced to withdraw his nomination following multiple allegations of drinking while on duty.

The president recently re-nominated Jackson for a second star despite an ongoing Pentagon investigation against him.

During his campaign for president in December 2015, Trump released a letter from his longtime personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, predicting he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to presidency.”

Bornstein later told NBC News that the president’s longtime bodyguard and an attorney, along with another man, raided his office last year to take the president’s medical records. But press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House simply “took possession” of Trump's past medical records from Bornstein, denying a “raid” ever took place, calling what happened “standard operating procedure.”

Fox News' Jennifer Earl and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.