Vegas odds revealed for 2020 presidential hopefuls -- and long shots
A Las Vegas oddsmaker has President Donald Trump favored to win the 2020 presidential election. Click to see the odds for a variety of candidates.
A Las Vegas betting group has President Donald Trump as the favorite to win the 2020 election, giving him 3 to 1 oddsAP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f5a4b5b0-S20120Donald20Trump20AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, is the leading rival but with 10 to 1 oddsKamala Harris Campaign//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3c3d7e02-S220Kamala20Harris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, fueled 2020 rumors but will face an uphill battle with 15 to 1 oddsAP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/S320Elizabeth20Warren.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Oprah Winfrey shut down rumors about a potential run but her 30 to 1 odds favor her over House Speaker Paul RyanGetty//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/S420Oprah20Winfrey.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti was given 40 to 1 odds, making him more favored than Hillary ClintonAP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Michael20Avenatti20AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Clinton was given 66 to 1 odds, placing her chances below Senator Bernie Sanders for 2020AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hillary20Clinton20AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Kanye West recently tweeted out the message “2024” but he was given 150 to 1 odds for the next presidential electionAP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Kanye20West2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dismissed rumors that he would run in 2020 but his 40 to 1 beat Clinton's oddsREUTERS//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Dwayne20E2809CThe20RockE2809D20Johnson.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was given 50 to 1 odds despite Trump being the likely Republican candidateUN//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Nikki20Haley.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was given 66 to 1 oddsREUTERS//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mark20Zuckerberg.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
