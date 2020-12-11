Van Duyne's race for Texas' 24th Congressional District cast as Pelosi's 'most bitter loss'

Texas Rep.-elect Beth Van Duyne is the only Republican candidate in the country to have won a seat where President Trump lost and where President-elect Joe Biden won, with Republicans strategists calling her seat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “most bitter loss.”

Van Duyne, who was elected to serve Texas’ 24th District covering Dallas-Fort Worth, made history in November by becoming only the second Republican woman from Texas to be elected to the House of Representatives.

“The results of this race proved the people of North Texas want a representative who will go to Washington to get things done, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Van Duyne told Fox News. “As a single mother and a businesswoman, I’m ready to fight to empower working families, expand job opportunities, and deliver more options for people to have affordable, personalized health care.”

Van Duyne defeated her Democratic opponent Candace Valenzuela, who, if elected, would have been the first Afro-Latina member of Congress.

But Van Duyne, a former mayor, won her seat in a district where Trump lost, after previously winning in 2016 – dropping from 50.5% in his first presidential campaign, to 47% this cycle – and where Biden “overperformed.”

Van Duyne won the district, one of the most competitive in the cycle, with 166,363 votes – or 48.8% – to Valenzuela’s 163,326, or 47.5%.

The district covers the northern suburban area between Fort Worth and Dallas. It had been represented since 2005 by GOP Rep. Kenny Marchant and Democrats saw an opportunity to pick up the open seat with Marchant's retirement.

“Pelosi, Democrat leadership, and numerous liberal, attack organizations went all-in to assault Beth Van Duyne, spending over $14 million and making TX-24 the most expensive open seat race in the country,” a Texas GOP strategist told Fox News. “They completely believed they were going to win.”

The strategist added: "Pelosi’s failure in this North Texas suburban district – that Joe Biden won – may well be her most bitter loss.”

Pelosi, though, hasn't taken any blame, saying, just days after the election, that she accepts "credit for winning the majority and holding the House."

"We lost a few seats," Pelosi said last month. "But as I said, we won those seats in Trump districts. He wasn't on the ballot [in 2018], he is now. I do believe with Biden in the White House and a Democratic Congress and hopefully a Democratic Senate – we'll see in January – we'll be able to do great things for the American people."

Democrats were not only predicted to keep the House, but they were expected to pick up seats, according to most political forecasters. Instead, Democrats will keep control of the House in 2021 but by a slim majority, setting up Republicans for a possible House takeover in the 2022 midterms.

According to Van Duyne’s office, Democrats spent more than $14 million during the general election, including funds from Pelosi’s House Majority PAC and other Democrat-linked groups.

Meanwhile, Republican spending totaled over $11 million, including from Van Duyne’s campaign, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the NRCC and Susan B. Anthony List.

“Beth was an incredible mayor of Irving, Texas, who knows what it takes to grow our economy and keep our streets safe,” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. “Her victory in November means our Republican conference will be even stronger.”

He added: “She'll be an invaluable member of our team because she will always fight to restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy in history, and renew the American Dream.”

Meanwhile, Bob Salera, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Fox News that Van Duyne is “the perfect example of how talented Republican candidates can win anywhere in the country.”

"Van Duyne successfully highlighted her opponent’s radical defund the police agenda and let voters know she’ll do everything she can to protect oil and gas jobs, which House Democrats have continuously tried to eliminate,” Salera said.

At least 13 Republican women are joining the 117th U.S. Congress after dominating the 2020 elections, making history for the highest number of women in the House of Representatives.

