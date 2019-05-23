Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

VA Sec. Wilkie: We've 'changed out leadership' at VA centers, proposed largest budget

By David Montanaro | Fox News
close
Secretary Robert Wilkie on reforming the VA, efforts to combat veteran suicidesVideo

Secretary Robert Wilkie on reforming the VA, efforts to combat veteran suicides

Making sure that veterans' health needs are the center of the VA's focus changes the trajectory of the institution, says VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. If you are a veteran in need, or if you know of a veteran that needs help, please call the VA's crisis hotline 800 273-8255 or text 838 255.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Thursday he has focused on putting in place people at the V.A. who "understand the culture and know the language of service."

Joining Harris Faulkner for a live interview on "Outnumbered Overtime," Wilkie was asked about how he has tackled one of the major issues plaguing the department for years: long wait times for veterans seeking health care.

Wilkie said President Trump authorized him to propose the largest budget in the history of the department, $220 billion, while making changes to V.A. leadership at medical centers around the country.

TRUMP TEAM BRIEFS CONGRESS ABOUT IRANIAN THREAT: 'THIS IS ABOUT DETERRENCE, NOT ABOUT WAR'

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23Video

"If someone wasn't walking the post, getting to know the people who worked for her or him or getting to know those veterans, they had to leave," he said.

Wilkie said wait times for veterans are now as good or better than in the private sector.

"It was simply a result of us putting people in place who had that sympathetic history with those who wear the uniform. I think that's the foundation for all," he said, going on to speak about the MISSION Act, which passed in Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support and strong backing from service organizations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilkie said the law, which goes into effect June 6, allows veterans the option of seeking private care if they do not live near a V.A. facility or they are unable to get the necessary treatment through the V.A.

"It will be a new day for all those partners who worked together for veterans' health," said Wilkie.

David Montanaro is an editor with Fox News.