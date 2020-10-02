Utah Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus, 'will remain isolated'

Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he's tested positive for the coronavirus and "will remain isolated for the next 10 days," following news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had also tested positive.

Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, visited the White House earlier in the week and met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday.

The White House said Friday that Barrett has tested negative for the virus.

Lee said he experienced symptoms Thursday morning that he thought were allergies, but got tested out of an abundance of caution.

"Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive," Lee said in a statement. "On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days."

Trump and the first lady are experiencing mild symptoms are quarantining at the White House residence.

Lee expressed confidence he'd be healthy and ready for Barrett's confirmation hearing slated for Oct. 12.

"I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the committee and then to the full Senate," he said.

Lee is the latest in a growing list of lawmakers who have contracted COVID-19. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., also contracted coronavirus and Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., said they tested positive for coronavirus antibodies which indicted to them they were infected at an earlier point in the year.

Many more House members have also tested positive.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Friday for stricter coronavirus testing and contact tracing regime at the Capitol, while Sen. Mitch McConnell underscored the need for social distancing and remote committee work.