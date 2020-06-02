Secret Service tightens security around White House 

The U.S. Secret Service is tightening security around the White House Tuesday morning, after protests turned violent in the nation's capital and across the country in recent days.

A USSS source told Fox News that the agency has installed anti-rioting fences around the White House and implemented road closures.

TRUMP VOWS TO MOBILIZE FEDERAL RESOURCES AMID RIOTS

"They're expanding the perimeter," a source told Fox News.

By Tuesday morning, a nearly eight-foot-high chain-link fence was installed along the perimeter of Lafayette Square, preventing people from being able to even come close to the park itself. The installment came after waist-high barricades that were in place Monday proved to be ineffective.

A traffic advisory early Tuesday also said certain roads around the White House and the park would be “closed to vehicular traffic until further notice,” and urged the public to “use alternate routes.”

Secret Service agents and FBI agents were seen in uniform Tuesday morning guarding the area.

Riots escalated in Washington, D.C., and across the country Sunday night in response to Minneapolis man George Floyd’s death in police custody last week.

U.S. Marshals and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents were deployed into the streets of D.C. to help beef up security alongside local police, Secret Service and Homeland Security agents at the direction of the Justice Department.

Additionally, the entire Washington, D.C. National Guard was being called in to help with the response to protests outside the White House and elsewhere in the nation’s capital, according to two Defense Department officials.

BARR: VIOLENCE FROM ANTIFA, OTHER GROUPS 'IS DOMESTIC TERRORISM AND WILL BE TREATED ACCORDINGLY'

Sunday night, as authorities clashed with demonstrators for the third straight night, the parish house connected to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church across the street from the White House was set on fire.

But Monday night proved to be more peaceful, after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew of 7 p.m. The curfew applies to Tuesday evening as well.

DC MAYOR IMPOSES 7PM CURFEW AMID RIOTS

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham also offered a stark warning Monday to those who do not abide by the curfew.

“If you are not a member of the media or have an essential function, local police and federal police will take you into custody,” Newsham said. “That is a warning. And I am hopeful that warning will be shared by everyone who is listening."

TRUMP SAYS THE US WILL DESIGNATE ANTIFA AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

Meanwhile, President Trump on Tuesday morning touted law enforcement's actions Monday night.

"D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination," he tweeted. "Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!)"

Fox News' Mark Meredith and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.