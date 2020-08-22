Rep. Jeff Van Drew slams Dems for putting this in USPS funding bill: 'What are they thinking?'

The House Democrats' $25 billion bill funding the U.S. Postal Service is a "typical" example of how the Democratic Party is no longer moderate, according to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

Ahead of the House vote Saturday on the “Delivering for America Act,” Van Drew, who famously switched parties at the end of 2019, said he supports the Postal Service but not everything in the bill.

DEMS HIT HOUSE REPUBLICAN FOR DENYING USPS DELAYS

"They suddenly put in there that now you can sue the post office," he said on "Fox & Friends Weekend." "We're going to have a lot more liability issues, a lot more costs, certainly more money for, I guess, attorneys, but a whole lot less money for the taxpayers.

"Who told them to do that? Who wants that? Why are we doing that? I don't understand what we're actually doing sometimes rather than getting good work ... accomplished for the people of the United States of America. It's just folks arguing with each other, and Democrats not wanting to cooperate, ever."

President Trump has already warned he will veto the bill if the House passes it.

TRUMP GOES ON TEAR AGAINST MAIL-IN BALLOTS, FALSELY CLAIMS PELOSI COULD BECOME PRESIDENT IF ELECTION CONTESTED

A White House letter warning of a veto says the bill “would arbitrarily give U.S.P.S. $25 billion in “emergency” taxpayer funding, without linking that funding to either the COVID-19 pandemic or the upcoming election.”

But House Democrats already tried to tie the funding to the current pandemic by including the funds in the previous economic stimulus package, that the White House rejected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business’ “Morning with Maria” last week after the stimulus package was blocked.

“But if they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting, because they're not equipped to have it," Trump said, also referring to a separate $3.5 billion Democratic lawmakers requested to assist the Postal Service with the rise in mail-in ballots during the pandemic.