US, Mexico, Canada extend coronavirus travel restrictions for another month

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are extending restrictions on nonessential travel for an additional 30 days due to the coronavirus crisis, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.

The announcement on Monday from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf comes as the first order was set to expire.

US RESTRICTS NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL WITH MEXICO, CANADA: WHAT THAT MEANS

“In close collaboration, the U.S., Mexico and Canada have each agreed to extend restrictions on nonessential travel across their shared borders for 30 additional days,” Wolf said Monday. “As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country.”

The first order, which was implemented on March 20, defined “essential travel” as U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the U.S.; individuals traveling for medical purposes; individuals traveling to work in the U.S.; individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes; individuals engaged in diplomatic or official government travel; individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade; and individuals traveling for military-related purposes.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

The first order came last month after the president also announced a temporary halt on air travel to the United States from Europe. Those travel restrictions came after the president also implemented a travel ban from China to the U.S. earlier this year.

As of Monday, the U.S. reported more than 760,500 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 40,700 deaths; Canada reported more than 35,000 cases and more than 1,500 deaths, and Mexico reported more than 8,200 cases and more than 680 deaths.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.