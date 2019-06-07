US makes deal with Mexico on tariffs, immigration, Trump announces

The U.S. has reached an agreement with Mexico that heads off the start of tariffs on Monday.

The deal, announced by President Trump via tweet on Friday night, is said to include plans to return migrants seeking asylum to Mexico, where they will remain until their claims can be processed.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he said. "Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!"

Trump had taken a tough position toward Mexico earlier in the day, tweeting, "If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!" Mexico was able to avoid these tariffs on farm and agricultural products, according to Trump's announcement.

Mexico promises to deploy its National Guard throughout Mexico, particularly at the border, increase actions to dismantle human trafficking operations to smuggle individuals across the border, and take extra steps to coordinate with the American government to share information and "better protect and secure our common border," according to a statement from the State Department.

Even members within Trump's party had, in the days leading up to Friday's announcement, advised against imposing tariffs on Mexico, warning of the calamity it could cause for both nation's economies. Also of concern: the possibility of hindering a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Some Democrats responded with ire even in the wake of the new deal. One was 2020 presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who tweeted: "The damage of Trump's reckless trade policies and tariffs has already been done. What we see is yet another example of him trying to be both the arsonist who created this problem in the first place and the firefighter who wants credit for addressing it."

Nonetheless, Republican leader Kevin Brady of the House Ways and Means Committee congratulated Trump on the agreement, calling it a "strong win for Texas and America."

