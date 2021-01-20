Unlike Trump, Biden in no rush to file for re-election

On his inauguration day in January of 2017, President Trump filed for his 2020 re-election.

Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden apparently isn't following in his predecessor's footsteps.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SAYS SHE'LL BRING 'TRUTH AND TRANSPARENCY' BACK

Hours afer Biden, who at age 78 is the oldest president in American history, was sworn in, his press secretary told reporters that running for re-election was far from the president's mind.

At her first briefing with reporters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked Wednesday evening by Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy if Biden had filed, or has imminent plans to file paper for a 2024 re-election.

"I will say having talked to him today, his focus is not on politics. It is on getting to work and solving the problems of the American people," Psaki answered. "As he noted on the campaign, he will wait until sometime into his first term to speak more about his political plans moving forward."

There’s been intense speculation ever since the then-former vice president first launched his White House bid in April of 2019 that because of his age, Biden – if elected – would likely not run for a second term in the White House.

During the Democratic presidential primaries, Biden pushed back against such speculation, saying that "I don’t have any plans on one term."

But during the general election campaign against President Trump, Biden sparked more speculation last spring by telling donors that "I view myself as a transition candidate."

TRUMP HINTS AT POLITICAL COMEBACK AS HE LEAVES THE WHITE HOUSE

If he runs for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden would be 82 at his second inaugural and 86 at the end of his second term.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a close friend and ally of the newly inaugurated president, told Politico this past weekend that Biden "is planning to run again."

If Biden waits until well into his first term to announce whether he will or won’t run for re-election in 2024, it won’t be without precedent.

President Ronald Reagan waited until Jan. 29, 1984 – just days before his 73rd birthday – to officially announce he would run for a second term in the White House in the 1984 presidential campaign.