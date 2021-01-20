Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Unlike Trump, Biden in no rush to file for re-election

If he runs for re-election and wins, Biden would be 82 at the time of his second inauguration

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Biden's inaugural address puts focus on uniting AmericansVideo

Biden's inaugural address puts focus on uniting Americans

FOX News White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher joins 'Special Report' with a closer look at the speech

On his inauguration day in January of 2017, President Trump filed for his 2020 re-election.

Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden apparently isn't following in his predecessor's footsteps.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SAYS SHE'LL BRING 'TRUTH AND TRANSPARENCY' BACK

Hours afer Biden, who at age 78 is the oldest president in American history, was sworn in, his press secretary told reporters that running for re-election was far from the president's mind.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during her first press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during her first press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

At her first briefing with reporters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked Wednesday evening by Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy if Biden had filed, or has imminent plans to file paper for a 2024 re-election.

"I will say having talked to him today, his focus is not on politics. It is on getting to work and solving the problems of the American people," Psaki answered. "As he noted on the campaign, he will wait until sometime into his first term to speak more about his political plans moving forward."

There’s been intense speculation ever since the then-former vice president first launched his White House bid in April of 2019 that because of his age, Biden – if elected – would likely not run for a second term in the White House.

During the Democratic presidential primaries, Biden pushed back against such speculation, saying that "I don’t have any plans on one term."

But during the general election campaign against President Trump, Biden sparked more speculation last spring by telling donors that "I view myself as a transition candidate."

TRUMP HINTS AT POLITICAL COMEBACK AS HE LEAVES THE WHITE HOUSE

If he runs for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden would be 82 at his second inaugural and 86 at the end of his second term.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a close friend and ally of the newly inaugurated president, told Politico this past weekend that Biden "is planning to run again."

If Biden waits until well into his first term to announce whether he will or won’t run for re-election in 2024, it won’t be without precedent.

President Ronald Reagan waited until Jan. 29, 1984 – just days before his 73rd birthday – to officially announce he would run for a second term in the White House in the 1984 presidential campaign.

 

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

2020 Presidential Election