UNC-Chapel Hill presenter goes viral for discussing 'right-hand privilege'

A photo showing an activist giving a presentation regarding "right-handed privilege" at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has gone viral on social media.

The image, shared on the Twitter account of Libs of Tik Tok on Tuesday, has been liked 13,600 times and retweeted over 2,500 times as of Thursday morning to go along with over 87,000 likes on Instagram.

Several students at the university told Newsweek that the presentation did take place and was structured around the idea that right-handed people possess an inherent privilege and benefit over left-handed people.

The students said that the presentation was part of a mandatory program conducted by the university's Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life.

The presentation was given by Christina Parlee, an activist and instructional designer for the company Social Responsibility Speaks, on October 18.

Parle referenced a paper by psychologist Dr. Steven Jones who is the CEO of a consulting firm that focuses on diversity and organizational effectiveness. The paper is titled "The Right Hand of Privilege."

"We shake with our right hands. We pledge with our right hand. We salute with our right hand," the paper states. "We take legal and governmental oaths with our right hand. School desks are set up for right-handed people."

The paper also discusses the "disadvantages" of being left-handed.

"Even though being left-handed has some positive aspects, most left-handed people have negative experiences associated with their dominant hand," the paper explains. "We have heard stories of people having their hands painfully tied behind their back so they could learn to use their right hand."

Cassie Hughes Thomas, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at UNC, told Newsweek that "Fraternity and Sorority Life is hosting an ongoing educational programming series based on eight dimensions of wellness, which range from financial skills to career building." Hughes also confirmed that Parle was the speaker.

Both Parle and UNC-Chapel Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.