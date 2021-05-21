Nikole Hannah-Jones offered $180K to teach journalism amid challenges to 1619 Project accuracy

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill offered investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones a $180,000 salary to work in its journalism department, according to a March offer letter.

Campus Reform, a conservative news outlet that reports on higher education, obtained the letter that was sent to Hannah-Jones on March 2. It states she would start her full-time position on July 1 and would be paid as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism and Professor of the Practice in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

The offer runs through July 30, 2026.

"The academic-year salary for the Knight Chair is $180,000. 33 percent of the academic salary and benefits is provided by the Knight Chair Endowment Grant," the letter said. "The remainder (67 percent) is provided by state funding by the Hussman School of Journalism," the university public records office told Campus Reform.

Hannah-Jones, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine, had her tenure application at the university halted so trustees could consider her qualifications, a move slammed by faculty members.

In a tweet on Thursday, Hannah-Jones said she was "overwhelmed" by the support she's received.

"It has truly fortified my spirit and my resolve. You all know that I will OK. But this fight is bigger than me, and I will try my best not to let you down," she wrote.

Some historians have challenged the premise of the 1619 Project, which aimed to reframe US history by declaring 1619 – the year that African slaves first arrived in the Americas – as the country's true founding, rather than 1776.

Hannah-Jones now claims the project never stated 1619 was the year of America's true founding. However, an archived version of the New York Times Magazine project reveals it did, indeed, state that at one point, although it has since been edited.

The description on the project's website now reads that it "aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."