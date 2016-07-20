Unique RNC items
Mixing It UpDrinks sold at The Society Lounge in Cleveland.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0116-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rum RunnersA "Make America Tasty Again" sign advertising a brand of rum.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0114.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Striped SocksA pair of socks featuring cartoons of Bill and Hillary Clinton -- with Hillary wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0113.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sock It To 'EmTrump Socks' founders are trying to fund their app business with sales of the socks.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0110.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Button It UpCustom buttons made by a Detroit man.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0107.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pin PartyPins featuring Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0105.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cap-italismSeveral hats being sold by street vendors in Cleveland.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0104.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Swag StandA street vendor's goods in Cleveland.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/img_0097.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
