Unique RNC items

    Mixing It Up

    Drinks sold at The Society Lounge in Cleveland.
    Rum Runners

    A "Make America Tasty Again" sign advertising a brand of rum.
    Striped Socks

    A pair of socks featuring cartoons of Bill and Hillary Clinton -- with Hillary wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.
    Sock It To 'Em

    Trump Socks' founders are trying to fund their app business with sales of the socks.
    Button It Up

    Custom buttons made by a Detroit man.
    Pin Party

    Pins featuring Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
    Cap-italism

    Several hats being sold by street vendors in Cleveland.
    Swag Stand

    A street vendor's goods in Cleveland.
